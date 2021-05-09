Kelly batted leadoff and went 2-for-4 with a walk in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Mets.

Kelly was atop the batting order for the second time this season, as manager Torey Lovullo rotates bodies at the leadoff spot. In addition to Kelly, Pavin Smith, Tim Locastro and Josh Rojas have filled the role. With news that Ketel Marte (hamstring) is close to beginning a rehab assignment, Lovullo may not have to mix-and-match leadoff batters for too much longer.