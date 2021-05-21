Kelly (toe) has begun hitting, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Hitting won't be the most stressful aspect of Kelly's rehab from a fractured great toe, as physically handling catching will be what ultimately determines when he can return from the IL. Stephen Vogt and Daulton Varsho are currently handling the catching duties.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Out with toe fracture•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Sits again Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Out of lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: On base three times•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Receives Sunday off•