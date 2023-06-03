Kelly (forearm) started at catcher and went 0-for-3 with a walk for Triple-A Reno on Friday.
This was Kelly's second rehab start, both coming at catcher. He was limited to three innings Thursday due to rainy weather and followed up with seven innings Friday. Kelly is 0-for-5 in his two starts.
