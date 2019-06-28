Kelly went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double and another run scored in Thursday's victory over the Giants.

Kelly sent a center cut fastball 416 feet into center field off reliever Trevor Gott in the seventh inning to extend Arizona's lead to 4-1. The 24-year-old also doubled and scored in the ninth to cap off a successful night at the plate. Kelly has been seeing the ball well as of late, improving his line to .270/.354/.528 with nine home runs, 26 RBI and 19 runs scored over 159 limited plate appearances as Arizona's top catcher.