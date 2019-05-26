The Diamondbacks plan to give Kelly more playing time after designated John Ryan Murphy for assignment Saturday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo said designating Murphy was a hard decision, but one made easier by Kelly's development. "I think that's a strong part of this equation," Lovullo said. "More recently we've been more and more impressed with his ability to control the game from behind the plate, control the at-bats." The most significant impact of the roster move is that Murphy caught all 11 starts by staff ace Zack Greinke (2.87 ERA, 0.87 WHIP). Lovulllo said Greinke is comfortable throwing to either Kelly or Alex Avila. As for Kelly's offense, that's come around of late. He's 12-for-32 (.375) over the past 13 games.