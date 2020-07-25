Arizona manager Torey Lovullo indicated Kelly will be Madison Bumgarner's regular catcher, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Kelly will be the Diamondbacks' regular catcher during the 60-game season, so he may turn out to be a few of the staff's regualr backstops. "There are certain familiarities that pitchers and catchers develop with one another," Lovullo said. "Obviously we're going to count on Carson in a very heavy manner. If it goes well, I'm going to continue to stay with it." Kelly went hitless in three at-bats in Friday's season-opening loss to the Padres.