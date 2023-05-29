Kelly (forearm) is expected to report to a minor-league affiliate Thursday to begin a rehab assignment, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
Kelly was cleared to begin participating in simulated games at extended spring training last week, but he now appears set to get some at-bats in an uncontrolled setting. The veteran catcher has been sidelined since fracturing his right forearm in a March 20 Cactus League game and will likely need an extended rehab assignment to regain his timing at the plate and to show the Diamondbacks that he isn't hampered when it comes to throwing out would-be base stealers. Once activated, Kelly will likely settle in as the top backup to Gabriel Moreno, who has fared well during his first season with the Diamondbacks.
