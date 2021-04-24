Kelly went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-4 loss to Atlanta.
The catcher remains one of the few consistent offensive forces in the Arizona lineup to begin the season. Kelly has five homers on the year, all of which have come in his last eight games, and the power surge has boosted his slash line to .341/.517/.756 through 58 plate appearances.
