Kelly went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Dodgers.
Kelly's third-inning long ball was the only run Arizona could muster off Dodgers starter Julio Urias. It was Kelly's second homer of the year, to go with eight RBI, four runs scored and a .194 batting average through 67 plate appearances. Expect the 26-year-old Kelly to continue splitting time with Stephen Vogt behind the dish.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Sitting again Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Sitting Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Key to Saturday's win•