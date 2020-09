Kelly went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two doubles and an additional run scored in a victory over the Angels on Tuesday.

Kelly launched a homer to left field in the second inning , the third long ball of five hit by Arizona in the contest. He later came around to score another run after slugging a leadoff double in the fourth frame. The three-hit game was only the second of the season for the backstop, who is batting a disappointing .206/.252/.371 on the campaign.