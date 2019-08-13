Kelly went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in the Diamondbacks' 8-6 win over the Rockies on Monday.

Kelly continued his standout season with another home run, touching up Chad Bettis with a sixth-inning solo shot while reaching base in three out of his four plate appearances overall. The 25-year-old backstop has emerged as a force at the dish this season, as he's now sporting an excellent .270/.362/.562 slash line across 268 plate appearances.