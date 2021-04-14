Kelly went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk during Tuesday's 7-5 loss versus Oakland.

The 26-year-old put the Diamondbacks on the board with his 413-foot shot to left field during the second inning, but they were unable to hold onto the lead. Kelly is off to a strong start in 2021 with a .429/.519/.667 slash line through eight games.

