Kelly went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk during Tuesday's 7-5 loss versus Oakland.
The 26-year-old put the Diamondbacks on the board with his 413-foot shot to left field during the second inning, but they were unable to hold onto the lead. Kelly is off to a strong start in 2021 with a .429/.519/.667 slash line through eight games.
