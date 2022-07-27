Kelly is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Giants.
Kelly will get a day off Wednesday after he went 2-for-6 with two doubles, two RBI and four runs in the first two games of the series. Jose Herrera will take over behind the plate and bat ninth in the series finale.
