Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Dealt to D-backs
Kelly was traded from the Cardinals to the Diamondbacks along with Luke Weaver, Andrew Young and a draft pick in exchange for Paul Goldschmidt.
This is excellent for Kelly's fantasy value, as he was relatively blocked in St. Louis, but now joins a team that had Alex Avila and John Ryan Murphy as the incumbents behind the dish. Kelly's defense is generally regarded as above-average, but his stock has dipped in the past calendar year, as he logged a 120 wRC+ at Triple-A in 2017 and followed that up with a 107 wRC+ in a return trip to the Pacific Coast League in 2018. He has a .154 average and zero home runs in 131 MLB plate appearances, but has a chance to be relevant as a low-power/decent-average option this season, particularly in two catcher leagues.
