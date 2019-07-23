Kelly went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Monday's win over the Orioles.

Kelly's batting just .150 (3-for-20) in the second half and .161 (5-for-31) since the end of June. He's given the Diamondbacks and fantasy players a nice boost this season, but it should not be dismissed that he's in uncharted territory. His 222 plate appearances in 2019 are more than his three previous MLB stints combined. There could come a dropoff over the final months.