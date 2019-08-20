Kelly went 2-for-3 with a home run and a second run scored in Monday's 5-3 win over the Rockies.

Kelly snapped an 0-for-17 skid with a sixth-inning single that set the stage for Ketel Marte's two-run home run. Two innings later, he delivered his 18th homer of the season. His .542 slugging percentage is tops among catchers with at least 250 plate appearances.