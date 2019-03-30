Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Delivers winning blow
Kelly had a pinch hit double to plate the game-winning run in Arizona's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Dodgers on Friday.
Kelly did not start either of the first two games of the season and is not expected to make his first start until Sunday when he'll catch former Cardinals teammate Luke Weaver, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. "I want to put Carson in the best situation possible for potentially his first start," manager Torey Lovullo said. "I'm thinking long and hard of having him pair up with Luke. I know they know one another, they already feel comfortable with one another. That's something I'm definitely thinking about." Kelly was the presumed No. 1 catcher after the Diamondbacks acquired him from the Cardinals in the Paul Goldschmidt deal, but that designation may not happen until later. John Ryan Murphy caught Zack Greinke on Opening Day and Alex Avila, who started Friday, is expected to catch Zack Godley on Saturday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Sitting again Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Sits on Opening Day•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: In line to make Opening Day roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Expected to share time•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Dealt to D-backs•
-
Cardinals' Carson Kelly: Drives in run vs. Tigers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...