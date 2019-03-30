Kelly had a pinch hit double to plate the game-winning run in Arizona's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Dodgers on Friday.

Kelly did not start either of the first two games of the season and is not expected to make his first start until Sunday when he'll catch former Cardinals teammate Luke Weaver, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. "I want to put Carson in the best situation possible for potentially his first start," manager Torey Lovullo said. "I'm thinking long and hard of having him pair up with Luke. I know they know one another, they already feel comfortable with one another. That's something I'm definitely thinking about." Kelly was the presumed No. 1 catcher after the Diamondbacks acquired him from the Cardinals in the Paul Goldschmidt deal, but that designation may not happen until later. John Ryan Murphy caught Zack Greinke on Opening Day and Alex Avila, who started Friday, is expected to catch Zack Godley on Saturday.