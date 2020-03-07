Kelly went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Friday's spring game against the Rockies.

Kelly is 3-for-11 with a double, four runs and an RBI through five spring appearances. The 25-year-old backstop emerged as the Diamondbacks' primary catcher in 2019 after beginning the season as one of three in a rotation. Kelly swatted 18 home runs in 365 plate appearances while proving he can control the game from behind the plate. He returns as the top catcher and should see an increase in at-bats in 2020.