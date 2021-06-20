Kelly exited Saturday's game against the Dodgers prior to the fourth inning after being hit by a Walker Buehler fastball on his right wrist in the bottom of the second inning, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. He was replaced by Stephen Vogt behind the plate.

Kelly was initially able to stay in the game, before ultimately exiting between the third and forth innings. He'll likely undergo X-rays on his wrist before Arizona is able to get a grasp on the severity of the injury.