Kelly (toe) is expected to return from the injured list after satisfying the 10-day minimum, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

That means Kelly could be in the lineup Tuesday against the Giants, the first game of a Diamondbacks homestand. The catcher, who suffered a fracture of his left big toe, has been Arizona's best hitter. In 110 plate appearances, Kelly has a .338/.491/.613 line with six homers and 19 RBI.