Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Expected to share time
Kelly is expected to split time with two other catchers in 2019, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
General manager Mike Hazen confirmed the Diamondbacks are expected to stick with a three-catcher rotation in 2019, leaving Kelly to fight for playing time with Alex Avila and either John Ryan Murphy or Caleb Joseph. It's unclear if the split will be similar to 2018, when Jeff Mathis made 61 starts, Avila 57 and Murphy 44, but Kelly figures to replace Mathis as the primary option. Given Kelly's middling power, his value could be limited to deeper or two-catcher formats depending on how his playing time shakes out.
