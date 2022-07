Kelly went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 7-2 win over Washington.

The version of Kelly that batted .129 through the first three months of the season has been replaced by a more competent hitter. The catcher extended a hit streak to 12 games with a second-inning home run, his fifth of the season and all hit in the last 17 contests. Kelly's slashing .415/.455/.732 with seven extra-base hits, seven RBI and nine runs scored during his streak.