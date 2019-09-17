Kelly went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Monday's 7-5 win over the Marlins.

Kelly entered the game hitless in his last 15 at-bats and just 8-for-55 (.145) over the past month. He told NIck Piecoro of the Arizona Republic he thinks he close to rediscovering the swing that led to his offensive breakout earlier this season. It should be remembered that Kelly has never played this deep into a season.

More News
Our Latest Stories