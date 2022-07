Kelly went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 10-1 win over the Nationals.

Kelly has six multi-hit games this year, and four of them have come since July 7. For the month, he's now hitting a sizzling .378 (17-for-45) with seven extra-base hits, seven RBI and eight runs scored in 14 games. The catcher's slash line is at a season-high .210/.255/.348 with four home runs, 15 RBI, 16 runs scored and seven doubles in 45 contests overall.