Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Gets day off
Kelly is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Kelly will head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale after starting the past two games behind the dish and going 2-for-7 with a double and 1:2 BB:K. Caleb Joseph is starting at catcher in this one.
