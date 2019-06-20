Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Gets Thursday off
Kelly is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies.
Manager Torey Lovullo will give his top catcher a breather after Kelly started behind the plate both of the past two days. Caleb Joseph will work in a battery with lefty starting pitcher Robbie Ray in the series finale.
