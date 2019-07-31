Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Getting rest day
Kelly is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
He'll cede catching duties to Alex Avila for the day game after the night game. Kelly started the past two days behind the dish, going 4-for-7 with two solo home runs between the contests.
