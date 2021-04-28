Kelly went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in a victory over the Padres on Tuesday.

Kelly came around to score after singling in the second inning, and he produced the biggest blow of the game with a two-run shot to left field in the sixth. The homer was his sixth of the campaign -- second-most among catchers and one more than he hit in 39 games last season. Kelly's scorching start also includes a .340/.508/.766 slash line and 14 RBI.