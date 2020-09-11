Kelly went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during Thursday's victory over the Dodgers.
Kelly did his part in a sixth-inning rally to help the Diamondbacks take control of the game for good by mashing a two-run homer against reliever Tony Gonsolin. It was long ball number three of the season for Kelly, who is averaging just 195/.239/.322.
