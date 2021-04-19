Kelly went 1-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Nationals.

Kelly's fourth-inning blast was his third in the last four games and gives him five RBI during that stretch. The catcher has reached base safely all but one of his 11 appearances and is slashing .400/.537/.767. This was Kelly's second start behind the plate with Madison Bumgarner on the hill, and it was by far the left-hander's best.