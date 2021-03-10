Kelly went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's game against Colorado.
Kelly launched his first home run of Cactus League play and is 4-for-11 with a double, a home run, one RBI and two runs scored over five spring games. He's not in danger of losing the starting job, but Kelly is coming off a season in which he dropped 177 points off his OPS.
