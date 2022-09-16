Kelly went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Padres.

Kelly provided space for the Diamondbacks, increasing the lead to 3-0 with his seventh-inning solo shot. It was the seventh of the season for Kelly and snapped a 34-game run without homering. After a hot stretch during the middle of the summer, Kelly has cooled off, batting .186 since Aug. 8.

