Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Heads out on rehab
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kelly (oblique) took live batting practice Thursday and was scheduled to join Triple-A Reno to be the designated hitter Saturday, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports.
This is first positive news coming out of Kelly's recovery from a strained oblique that first surfaced May 6. The length of Kelly's stint at Reno is not yet determined.
