Kelly is not starting Monday against Colorado.
Kelly has 10 starts to Stephen Vogt's seven behind the plate thus far this season, though Vogt, who starts Monday, has now started three of the last four contest. The playing-time split could remain close to even going forward, as Kelly has hit just .156/.270/.188 through 37 plate appearances.
