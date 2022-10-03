site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: diamondbacks-carson-kelly-heads-to-bench-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Heads to bench Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 3, 2022
at
5:07 pm ET
•
1 min read
Kelly isn't starting Monday against the Brewers.
Kelly went 1-for-4 with a double, a run and a walk during Sunday's series finale in San Francisco, and he'll head to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Cooper Hummel is starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
15D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
19D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
23D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read