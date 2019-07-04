Kelly went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss at Dodger Stadium.

Kelly gave the Diamondbacks the first lead of the game with a go-ahead home run off Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning. Although the 24-year-old has been seeing the ball well, he continues to share catching duties with Alex Avila. Through 171 limited plate appearances, Kelly is batting .275/.352/.538 with 10 home runs, 27 RBI and 21 runs scored.

More News
Our Latest Stories