Kelly went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Angels.

Kelly has provided four of his five RBI on the season over his last three games. The catcher started slowly but has hit safely in five of his last six contests. He's batting .212 with a homer, a double and two runs scored through 36 plate appearances. Gabriel Moreno continues to hold a slight edge for playing time, but Kelly could force an even split if he can keep his bat warm.