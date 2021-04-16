Kelly went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in the 11-6 win over the Nationals on Thursday.

Not only has Kelly homered in back-to-back games, he has at least one hit in all but one of his nine games this season. The catcher is batting .440 with two home runs, five RBI and three runs scored. That is good production at a position that often lacks consistent offense. Kelly could see more time behind home plate if he continues to get on base.