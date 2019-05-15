Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Homers in defeat
Kelly went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Pirates.
The Diamondbacks were shut down by Pittsburgh starter Joe Musgrove and didn't get on the board until Kelly's solo shot in the eighth off reliever Richard Rodriguez. Kelly has hit safely in five straight starts, going 8-for-16 with three homers and four RBI. For the season, he's hitting .250/.316/.486 over 79 plate appearances.
