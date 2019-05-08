Kelly went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Rays.

Kelly's solo blast in the fourth inning, giving him a homer in two consecutive starts, tied the game briefly before the league-leading Rays pulled away from the Diamondbacks. His playing time ticked up since Alex Avila (quadriceps) landed on the injured list, but Avila could return as soon as this weekend. That would re-establish Arizona's three-catcher system and reduce the number of at-bats for Kelly, who his batting .316 (6-for-19) with two homers and three RBI over his last five starts.