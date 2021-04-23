Kelly went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and a walk in Thursday's 14-11, extra-innings win over Cincinnati.
The catcher has been an offensive force thus far in 2021, hitting .351 in 37 at-bats with four homers and 10 RBI. He's also drawn 13 walks and struck out only 10 times. Kelly posted unremarkable numbers in 2020, but has been a tough out in the middle of Arizona's lineup this season and one of the top hitters at his position.
