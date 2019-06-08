Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Homers in win
Kelly went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-2 win over the Blue Jays.
Kelly's ninth-inning homer didn't mean much in the blowout win, but it did halt an 0-for-15 slide by the catcher. It was his sixth home run to go along with 16 RBI over 42 games. Since his playing time increased after the Diamondbacks designated their third catcher, John Ryan Murphy, Kelly has gone 7-for-28 (.250) with two homers and four RBI in 10 games played.
