Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Homers twice in win
Kelly went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs, three RBI and a walk in Friday's 3-2 win at Dodger Stadium.
It was a quiet offensive night for everyone but Kelly on Friday. With the Diamondbacks trailing 2-0 in the ninth, Kelly launched a two-run homer off Kenley Jansen to even the score. He then hit a go-ahead solo shot off Julio Urias during his next at-bat in the 11th to give Arizona the win. It was the first career multi-homer game for the 25-year-old, who is batting .268/.354/.553 with 16 home runs, 41 RBI and 32 runs scored through 228 plate appearances.
