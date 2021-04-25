Kelly is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with Atlanta.
Stephen Vogt will form a battery with Zac Gallen in the early game of the twin bill, but Kelly is expected to catch Madison Bumgarner in the second contest.
