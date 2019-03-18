Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: In line to make Opening Day roster
Kelly has gone 8-for-29 at the plate with five doubles, no home runs and an RBI in 11 Cactus League games.
There was some thought the Diamondbacks might carry three catchers into Opening Day as they have the past two seasons, but those plans may have changed after the recent signing of outfielder Adam Jones, who is slated to fill one of the team's available bench spots, according to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. If that's the case, Kelly could have a slightly clearer path to steady at-bats than initially believed, though it's still likely manager Torey Lovullo sticks with a fairly even timeshare between the young backstop and Alex Avila in that scenario. Kelly has shown some excellent plate discipline during his time in the minors and brief cups of coffee in the big leagues, but he doesn't project as a plus source of batting average or power and will provide most of his value on the defensive end.
