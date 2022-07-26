Kelly went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 7-0 win over the Giants.

The All-Star break hasn't slowed Kelly, who has hit safely in all four games since the season resumed and has a 13-game hitting streak going back to July 4. The catcher is slashing .422/.458/.756 with nine extra-base hits, nine RBI and 11 runs scored during the streak.