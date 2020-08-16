Kelly went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Padres.

As important as Kelly's bat was to the win, it was a stellar play on defense that was key to the win. The catcher positioned his foot to block the hand of Jorge Mateo and then made a deft tag on the final play of the game. Manager Torey Lovullo had talked about splitting the catching duties more evenly between Kelly and Stephen Vogt, which still may happen, but it was nice to see Kelly's bat break out of its early-season slumber. He entered the contest with a .167/.268/.278 slash line. Perhaps the home run Kelly hit Tuesday, his previous start before Saturday's, ignited the cold stick in his hands.