Kelly (wrist) went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts and a walk for the ACL D-backs on Thursday.

This was the first step of Kelly's rehab assignment. "The fact that he stood at home plate, saw the baseball coming in and swung - and felt good coming out of it - was very positive," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. The team did not play Friday.