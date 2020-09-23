Kelly went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Rangers.
Kelly went deep off Rangers starter Jordan Lyles in the sixth inning to provide the Diamondbacks' final runs of the game. That was Kelly's fifth homer of the year to go with 15 RBI, eight runs scored and a .196/.237/.366 slash line in 36 contests.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Collects three hits in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Receives breather•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Goes deep in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Not starting Tuesday•