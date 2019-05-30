Kelly went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and another RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Rockies.

With two outs in the sixth inning, Kelly homered off Seunghwan Oh to bring the Diamondbacks within one, but ultimately they came up short. Kelly now has five long balls this season, all of which came in May. He's batting .263 and slugging an impressive .505 through 95 at bats, giving him fantasy appeal in the catcher category, albeit temporarily.